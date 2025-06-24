Left Menu

Stock Surge: Crude Oil Sector Rebounds Amid Ceasefire Announcement

Crude oil sector shares, including oil marketing companies, aviation, and others, saw a boost due to a drop in Brent crude oil prices following a ceasefire announcement by US President Trump. Key stocks in the sector rallied, and markets responded positively to stabilizing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:37 IST
Stock Surge: Crude Oil Sector Rebounds Amid Ceasefire Announcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of sectors sensitive to crude oil prices, such as oil marketing companies and aviation, experienced a significant surge on Tuesday. This rebound occurred after a notable correction in Brent crude oil prices.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stock climbed 3.24%, Indian Oil Corporation rose 2.04%, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased by 1.92% on the BSE.

The stock market reaction follows a ceasefire announcement by US President Donald Trump, signaling a potential easing of geopolitical tensions. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, noted the positive response of the market to the sharp decline in crude oil prices.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025