Stock Surge: Crude Oil Sector Rebounds Amid Ceasefire Announcement

Shares of sectors sensitive to crude oil prices, such as oil marketing companies and aviation, experienced a significant surge on Tuesday. This rebound occurred after a notable correction in Brent crude oil prices.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stock climbed 3.24%, Indian Oil Corporation rose 2.04%, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased by 1.92% on the BSE.

The stock market reaction follows a ceasefire announcement by US President Donald Trump, signaling a potential easing of geopolitical tensions. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, noted the positive response of the market to the sharp decline in crude oil prices.