India's Domestic Air Travel Soars in May

India's domestic air travel market experienced significant growth in May 2024, as passenger traffic rose 1.89% year-on-year, totaling 140.56 lakh travelers, according to the latest figures from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Leading the pack, IndiGo carried 93.09 lakh passengers, securing a commanding 64% market share. The airline outpaced its closest competitor, Air India Group, which flew 37.22 lakh passengers and captured 26.5% of the market.

Meanwhile, newly emerged Akasa Air and SpiceJet recorded 7.48 lakh and 3.40 lakh passengers respectively, accounting for 5.3% and 2.4% of the market, signaling a dynamic shift in India's aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)