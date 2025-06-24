Left Menu

India's Domestic Air Travel Soars in May

India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by 1.89% in May 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching 140.56 lakh passengers. IndiGo led with 93.09 lakh passengers and a 64% market share. Air India followed with 37.22 lakh passengers. Akasa Air and SpiceJet held smaller shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:01 IST
India's domestic air travel market experienced significant growth in May 2024, as passenger traffic rose 1.89% year-on-year, totaling 140.56 lakh travelers, according to the latest figures from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Leading the pack, IndiGo carried 93.09 lakh passengers, securing a commanding 64% market share. The airline outpaced its closest competitor, Air India Group, which flew 37.22 lakh passengers and captured 26.5% of the market.

Meanwhile, newly emerged Akasa Air and SpiceJet recorded 7.48 lakh and 3.40 lakh passengers respectively, accounting for 5.3% and 2.4% of the market, signaling a dynamic shift in India's aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

