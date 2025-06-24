India's Domestic Air Travel Soars in May
India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by 1.89% in May 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching 140.56 lakh passengers. IndiGo led with 93.09 lakh passengers and a 64% market share. Air India followed with 37.22 lakh passengers. Akasa Air and SpiceJet held smaller shares.
India's domestic air travel market experienced significant growth in May 2024, as passenger traffic rose 1.89% year-on-year, totaling 140.56 lakh travelers, according to the latest figures from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Leading the pack, IndiGo carried 93.09 lakh passengers, securing a commanding 64% market share. The airline outpaced its closest competitor, Air India Group, which flew 37.22 lakh passengers and captured 26.5% of the market.
Meanwhile, newly emerged Akasa Air and SpiceJet recorded 7.48 lakh and 3.40 lakh passengers respectively, accounting for 5.3% and 2.4% of the market, signaling a dynamic shift in India's aviation sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
