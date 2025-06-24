Tata Steel Navigates Global Turbulence Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran emphasized that despite the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, the overall impact on Tata Steel has been minimal due to its largely domestic market operations.

Speaking at an event organized by the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Narendran noted that while 95% of the company's sales occur domestically, a prolonged conflict could have global repercussions, affecting the company's international operations.

He highlighted challenges posed by increased trade tariffs and oil prices, impacting logistics, and expressed concern over how this might affect their exports to Europe and the US, outlining the potential cost implications for their clientele in these regions.

