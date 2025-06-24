Left Menu

Market Shifts: FTSE 250 Gains Amidst Easing Middle East Tensions

UK's FTSE 250 index climbed with travel and leisure stocks in the lead, as tensions eased in the Middle East. Carnival shares surged after a favorable profit forecast. Despite a flat FTSE 100 due to a rising pound and dropping oil stocks, optimism prevailed in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:08 IST
Market Shifts: FTSE 250 Gains Amidst Easing Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On June 24, the UK's midcap index, the FTSE 250, recorded gains, driven by a surge in travel stocks as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East showed signs of easing. Notably, cruise operator Carnival led the charge, with its shares jumping 11.8% following a positive profit forecast and strong earnings performance.

The global travel and leisure sector echoed this upward trend, buoyed by a declared ceasefire between Israel and Iran. This geopolitical development also caused oil prices to tumble by 5%, suggesting a reduced risk of disruptions in oil supplies. The ceasefire, although shaky with allegations of violations, brought a sense of relief to investors.

Conversely, the FTSE 100 remained flat, impacted by downturns in major oil companies like BP and Shell, amid a rising pound and increasing grocery price inflation. With the Bank of England holding interest rates steady, market speculation suggests potential reductions in borrowing costs might be on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025