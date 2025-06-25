Delhi CM Launches Traders Welfare Board to Boost City's Economy

In a bid to foster economic growth and support the city's traders, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled the Delhi Traders Welfare Board. Positioned as a strategic avenue to revitalize Delhi's commerce, this initiative aligns with the BJP's electoral promises highlighted during the Assembly elections.

The board's objectives include policy formation, addressing regulatory challenges, and promoting welfare schemes for traders. With a diverse committee of trade activists and government officials, it aims to streamline processes, attract investments, and enhance employment opportunities.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will chair the 15-member board, which plans to deploy a Grant-in-Aid of Rs 10 crore. The board will also host events, provide legal aid, and develop an IT portal to improve government-trader communication, culminating in Delhi's biennial Global Investment Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)