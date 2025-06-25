Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board to make the city more trader-friendly. It aims to support traders' interests, boost employment, and attract investments. The board, led by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, will host events and provide legal aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:52 IST
Delhi CM Launches Traders Welfare Board to Boost City's Economy
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to foster economic growth and support the city's traders, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled the Delhi Traders Welfare Board. Positioned as a strategic avenue to revitalize Delhi's commerce, this initiative aligns with the BJP's electoral promises highlighted during the Assembly elections.

The board's objectives include policy formation, addressing regulatory challenges, and promoting welfare schemes for traders. With a diverse committee of trade activists and government officials, it aims to streamline processes, attract investments, and enhance employment opportunities.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will chair the 15-member board, which plans to deploy a Grant-in-Aid of Rs 10 crore. The board will also host events, provide legal aid, and develop an IT portal to improve government-trader communication, culminating in Delhi's biennial Global Investment Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

