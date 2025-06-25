Adani Total Gas and Jio-bp Forge Strategic Partnership to Innovate Fuel Retail

Adani Total Gas and Jio-bp have taken a strategic step by signing an agreement to revamp the auto fuel retail landscape in India. In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the companies announced a partnership that will see select Adani Total Gas stations offering Jio-bp's high-performance petrol and diesel.

Conversely, Jio-bp outlets will incorporate Adani Total Gas' CNG dispensing units, focusing on authorized geographical areas managed by Adani Total Gas. This initiative aims to enhance the supply of quality fuels to consumers across various transportation sectors. Adani Total Gas, a joint venture between Adani and TotalEnergies, is a frontrunner in India's city gas distribution sector.

Jio-bp, formed by Reliance Industries Limited and BP, stands as a leading mobility solutions provider in India, renowned for fuel retail and low-carbon alternatives. Sarthak Behuria of Jio-bp highlighted the shared vision to enhance the customer experience, while Suresh P Manglani of Adani Total Gas emphasized utilizing combined infrastructures to elevate service offerings.