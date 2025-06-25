Left Menu

Adani Total Gas and Jio-bp Forge Strategic Partnership to Innovate Fuel Retail

Adani Total Gas and Jio-bp have partnered to enhance India's fuel retail experience by integrating high-performance fuels and CNG at their outlets. This collaboration between two major energy ventures aims to leverage shared resources for superior customer service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:37 IST
Adani Total Gas and Jio-bp Forge Strategic Partnership to Innovate Fuel Retail
Adani Total Gas, Jio-bp partner to enhance quality fuel offerings (Image: Adani Total Gas and Jio-bp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Total Gas and Jio-bp have taken a strategic step by signing an agreement to revamp the auto fuel retail landscape in India. In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the companies announced a partnership that will see select Adani Total Gas stations offering Jio-bp's high-performance petrol and diesel.

Conversely, Jio-bp outlets will incorporate Adani Total Gas' CNG dispensing units, focusing on authorized geographical areas managed by Adani Total Gas. This initiative aims to enhance the supply of quality fuels to consumers across various transportation sectors. Adani Total Gas, a joint venture between Adani and TotalEnergies, is a frontrunner in India's city gas distribution sector.

Jio-bp, formed by Reliance Industries Limited and BP, stands as a leading mobility solutions provider in India, renowned for fuel retail and low-carbon alternatives. Sarthak Behuria of Jio-bp highlighted the shared vision to enhance the customer experience, while Suresh P Manglani of Adani Total Gas emphasized utilizing combined infrastructures to elevate service offerings.

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025