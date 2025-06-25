Delhi's New Trade Era: Formation of Traders Welfare Board
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a Traders Welfare Board to foster a trader-friendly environment. A key BJP manifesto promise, it aims to enhance trade and industry by addressing regulatory challenges, offering welfare schemes, and hosting investment summits, thereby stimulating economic growth in the capital.
In a decisive move to strengthen the city's economy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the Delhi Traders Welfare Board, envisioned as a transformative platform to bolster the capital's trade environment.
This initiative was a cornerstone of the BJP's election manifesto, aiming to revitalize industry and enhance traders' well-being, as outlined by Gupta. The board, chaired by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, includes a diverse 15-member committee charged with addressing policy and regulatory challenges while promoting employment and investment.
The board plans to launch an IT portal for efficient communication and organize legal aid events to support traders efficiently. With an Rs 10 crore grant-in-aid, the efforts aim to simplify frameworks, remove barriers, and elevate Delhi's status as a business hub, concluded Gupta.
