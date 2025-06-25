State-of-the-Art Bus Terminal in Narela Transforms Delhi's Transport Network
Delhi's Transport Minister Pankaj Singh announced the completion of a modern bus terminal in Narela. This terminal, finalized in just 100 days, features advanced facilities and will predominantly operate electric buses, improving connectivity in North-West Delhi and supporting the city's clean transport goals.
Delhi took a significant step towards enhancing its public transport facilities with the announcement of a new state-of-the-art bus terminal in Narela. Unveiled by Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, the terminal spans 4,000 square metres and offers world-class infrastructure.
The new terminal, developed by the Delhi Transport Corporation, was completed in a record 100 days. It boasts modern amenities such as three bus bays, extensive shed covers, and electric charging points. Additionally, the terminal includes a spacious canteen, accessible toilets, and RO drinking water facilities.
Promising a greener future, a majority of the buses from this terminal will be electric, connecting significant areas across the city including Old Delhi Railway Station and the border areas. The initiative aligns with the city's ambition to enhance last-mile connectivity and promote clean transportation.
