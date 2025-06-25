State-of-the-Art Bus Terminal in Narela Transforms Delhi's Transport Network

Delhi took a significant step towards enhancing its public transport facilities with the announcement of a new state-of-the-art bus terminal in Narela. Unveiled by Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, the terminal spans 4,000 square metres and offers world-class infrastructure.

The new terminal, developed by the Delhi Transport Corporation, was completed in a record 100 days. It boasts modern amenities such as three bus bays, extensive shed covers, and electric charging points. Additionally, the terminal includes a spacious canteen, accessible toilets, and RO drinking water facilities.

Promising a greener future, a majority of the buses from this terminal will be electric, connecting significant areas across the city including Old Delhi Railway Station and the border areas. The initiative aligns with the city's ambition to enhance last-mile connectivity and promote clean transportation.

