Left Menu

Dollar Dips to Multi-Year Lows Amid Global Economic Tug-of-War

The dollar declined to multi-year lows against the euro and sterling due to expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and focus on U.S. fiscal policies. The greenback fell sharply after an Israel-Iran ceasefire, with markets eyeing trade negotiations and Congress' tax and spending bill. Interest rates remain a focal point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 00:54 IST
Dollar Dips to Multi-Year Lows Amid Global Economic Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar hit multi-year lows against the euro and sterling on Wednesday, influenced by Federal Reserve interest rate cut expectations and renewed focus on U.S. fiscal policies. Despite gaining against the Japanese yen, the greenback plummeted following the Israel-Iran ceasefire agreement earlier in the week.

The U.S. currency's decline comes amid rising interest rate cut anticipations. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated a cautious stance on rates to Congress, citing potential inflation from President Trump's tariffs. This dovish tone propelled markets to anticipate increased rate cuts by year's end.

Investors are also scrutinizing trade negotiations as a self-imposed deadline looms for avoiding reciprocal tariffs. As Congress also hustles to pass an impending tax and spending bill, market strategies hinge on these developments. Meanwhile, the euro and sterling's gains emphasize global fiscal dynamics' influence on currency markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025