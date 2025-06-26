Investor Caution Rises Amid Oil Volatility and Trade Tensions

As the world braces for the typically quiet trading months, major investors are exercising unprecedented caution. The market's current tranquillity may be disrupted by unexpected shifts in oil prices or new tariff impositions, leading to fears of a repeat of last August's market turmoil.

Investors, still wary from last year's sell-off driven by global growth concerns, view stocks, bonds, and currencies as vulnerable amid ongoing geopolitical tensions like the Israel-Iran ceasefire and U.S. trade deal uncertainties with China and Europe. Many asset managers are raising portfolio defenses to counter these risks.

Amid these challenges, the anticipated U.S.-EU tariff deadline and the unpredictable nature of market dynamics remain key concerns. Automated trading and oil market volatility also pose potential threats, as highlighted by recent market behavior and expert opinions.

(With inputs from agencies.)