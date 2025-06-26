Left Menu

Sukhpal Ahluwalia Urges UK Firms to Boost Investment in Burgeoning Indian Market

Sukhpal Ahluwalia, a prominent Indian entrepreneur in London, calls for increased UK investments in India, citing its rapid economic growth and strong UK-India ties. With plans to amplify his business presence in India, Ahluwalia emphasizes leveraging the burgeoning Indian market amid a shifting global trade landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:56 IST
Sukhpal Ahluwalia Urges UK Firms to Boost Investment in Burgeoning Indian Market
Sukhpal Ahluwalia, London-based Indian entrepreneur (Photo/https://gsfgroup.com)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sukhpal Ahluwalia, a leading London-based Indian entrepreneur, has issued a rallying call to UK businesses to significantly increase their investments in India. In light of his intention to enhance his own business ventures and spend more time in India, Ahluwalia's remarks come amidst an evolving global trade context.

Ahluwalia argues that the ongoing global trade war presents an opportunity to strengthen UK-India ties, urging UK businesses to capitalize on India's burgeoning economy as a strategic diversification from markets like China. He stated, "Too many UK businesses are hesitant about tapping into India's vast potential. In 2023, UK's foreign direct investment in India totaled around £17 billion. This figure should rise to £25 billion by year's end, or UK companies will miss a vital opportunity."

Highlighting India's rapid growth, urbanization, and a talented young workforce, Ahluwalia noted the advantageous UK-India Free Trade Agreement as a critical foundation for future collaboration. As he expands his investments in India's automotive, tech, and real estate sectors through his family office, Ahluwalia envisions himself as a bridge supporting UK-India relations, emphasizing, "There is much more we can achieve together as nations."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025