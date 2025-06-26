Sukhpal Ahluwalia Urges UK Firms to Boost Investment in Burgeoning Indian Market

Sukhpal Ahluwalia, a leading London-based Indian entrepreneur, has issued a rallying call to UK businesses to significantly increase their investments in India. In light of his intention to enhance his own business ventures and spend more time in India, Ahluwalia's remarks come amidst an evolving global trade context.

Ahluwalia argues that the ongoing global trade war presents an opportunity to strengthen UK-India ties, urging UK businesses to capitalize on India's burgeoning economy as a strategic diversification from markets like China. He stated, "Too many UK businesses are hesitant about tapping into India's vast potential. In 2023, UK's foreign direct investment in India totaled around £17 billion. This figure should rise to £25 billion by year's end, or UK companies will miss a vital opportunity."

Highlighting India's rapid growth, urbanization, and a talented young workforce, Ahluwalia noted the advantageous UK-India Free Trade Agreement as a critical foundation for future collaboration. As he expands his investments in India's automotive, tech, and real estate sectors through his family office, Ahluwalia envisions himself as a bridge supporting UK-India relations, emphasizing, "There is much more we can achieve together as nations."

(With inputs from agencies.)