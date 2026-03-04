A marble bust in one of Rome's historic basilicas has been re-attributed to Renaissance legend Michelangelo after being shrouded in obscurity for nearly 200 years. This re-assessment comes following meticulous document-based research led by independent investigator Valentina Salerno.

Originally linked to Michelangelo until the early 1800s, the sculpture lost its association until Salerno's discovery. Her work leverages public archival documents, not relying solely on art style analysis. This revelation adds a new chapter to the narrative of Michelangelo's later years.

The discovery challenges long-held beliefs that Michelangelo destroyed many works in his final years. Instead, Salerno suggests that some creations were carefully safeguarded and transferred by the artist himself. The re-attribution is part of a broader effort to attribute other lost works to Michelangelo.

