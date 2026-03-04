Left Menu

Michelangelo’s Lost Masterpiece: The Rediscovery of a Marble Bust After 200 Years

A marble bust in Rome's Sant’Agnese basilica has been re-attributed to Michelangelo after nearly 200 years. The sculpture, once unnamed, was identified through archival research by Valentina Salerno. This discovery challenges the narrative of Michelangelo's final years and aims to reassign other forgotten works to the master.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A marble bust in one of Rome's historic basilicas has been re-attributed to Renaissance legend Michelangelo after being shrouded in obscurity for nearly 200 years. This re-assessment comes following meticulous document-based research led by independent investigator Valentina Salerno.

Originally linked to Michelangelo until the early 1800s, the sculpture lost its association until Salerno's discovery. Her work leverages public archival documents, not relying solely on art style analysis. This revelation adds a new chapter to the narrative of Michelangelo's later years.

The discovery challenges long-held beliefs that Michelangelo destroyed many works in his final years. Instead, Salerno suggests that some creations were carefully safeguarded and transferred by the artist himself. The re-attribution is part of a broader effort to attribute other lost works to Michelangelo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

