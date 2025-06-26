World Bank Expands Kyrgyz Early Education Project with $6.36M Boost

The World Bank has approved an additional $6.36 million in financing to bolster the Learning for the Future Project in the Kyrgyz Republic, expanding the initiative's reach and impact across early childhood and school-age education systems. Originally launched in 2020 with an investment of $50 million, the project has aimed to improve school readiness and enhance teacher effectiveness across pre-primary and secondary education.

This new round of funding is poised to significantly scale the project by introducing full-day childcare services in public preschools — a move designed to address the dual goals of educational development and women’s economic empowerment.

Bridging Early Education Gaps and Creating New Economic Pathways

The additional financing will enable the expansion of quality, affordable full-day preschool services, with a focus on underserved rural and low-income communities. These services will be integrated into the existing education infrastructure and supported by newly renovated or repurposed public facilities. These transformations will ensure safe, climate-resilient, and energy-efficient environments conducive to child development.

"This new support will allow the Kyrgyz Republic to meet the growing demand for full-day childcare," said Hugh Riddell, World Bank Group Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic. "Not only will this improve school readiness among young children, but it will also allow young mothers and caregivers to re-enter the workforce or pursue further education."

The initiative is expected to particularly benefit women entrepreneurs, as specialized training and support will be provided to help them open and manage childcare centers, creating employment opportunities in early education sectors, especially in areas with limited job availability.

Flexible and Inclusive Childcare Options

In addition to the expansion of existing facilities, the project will pilot alternative childcare models, including family-based and community-driven centers. These will offer cost-effective, personalized care for children aged one to six years, providing parents with flexible options and ensuring broader inclusion across the country’s diverse regions.

Further upgrades are planned in public kindergartens, where improved sleeping, play, and learning areas will contribute to both accessibility and quality. These interventions will be aligned with modern pedagogical approaches, making early childhood environments more engaging and developmentally appropriate.

Strong Commitment to Education Equity

Gulmira Sultanova, the World Bank’s Senior Education Specialist and Co-Task Team Leader, emphasized the strategic impact of the expansion:

“The inclusion of full-day childcare is a game changer. It ensures that all children — regardless of geography or income — enter primary school equipped with essential skills and support.”

The overarching goal is to ensure equitable access to early learning opportunities and strengthen foundational learning outcomes in line with the country’s broader educational and human capital development goals.

Financing and Implementation

The newly approved funding includes:

$4.36 million in zero-interest credit from the International Development Association (IDA) — the World Bank’s concessional lending branch. This credit has a 50-year repayment term, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to long-term, sustainable development.

$2 million in grant support from the Early Learning Partnership (ELP) — a World Bank-managed, multi-donor trust fund focused on improving early learning outcomes globally.

The project will be implemented by 2028, adhering to strict international guidelines including best practices in procurement, financial transparency, and anti-corruption compliance.

World Bank’s Ongoing Commitment in the Kyrgyz Republic

The Learning for the Future Project is part of a broader World Bank strategy in the Kyrgyz Republic, where the institution currently supports 25 projects across sectors including health, education, energy, agriculture, digital development, and social protection. Total commitments under this portfolio exceed $1.4 billion.

This expansion further underscores the World Bank’s global mission to end extreme poverty, promote shared prosperity, and support inclusive, climate-resilient development across vulnerable populations.