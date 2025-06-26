Signature Global Seeks Rs 875 Crore Funding Boost to Fuel Growth

Signature Global, a major player in India's real estate sector, announced plans to secure up to Rs 875 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to finance debt refinancing and business expansion.

The company's board has approved the proposal, and Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal confirmed they will seek shareholder approval to proceed. The company plans to allocate Rs 450 crore for refinancing existing debt, with the remainder earmarked for growth initiatives.

Signature Global has scheduled a postal ballot to gain shareholder consent for the NCD issuance, increased borrowing limits, and security creation. With sales bookings positioning it as the fifth-largest listed real estate firm, Signature Global is pivoting towards mid-income and premium segments due to rising land costs.