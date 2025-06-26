Left Menu

Signature Global Seeks Rs 875 Crore Funding Boost to Fuel Growth

Real estate developer Signature Global plans to raise up to Rs 875 crore via non-convertible debentures to refinance existing debt and expand operations. The company seeks shareholder approval after its board sanctioned the move. The funds will be used for debt refinancing and business growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:50 IST
Signature Global Seeks Rs 875 Crore Funding Boost to Fuel Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Signature Global, a major player in India's real estate sector, announced plans to secure up to Rs 875 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to finance debt refinancing and business expansion.

The company's board has approved the proposal, and Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal confirmed they will seek shareholder approval to proceed. The company plans to allocate Rs 450 crore for refinancing existing debt, with the remainder earmarked for growth initiatives.

Signature Global has scheduled a postal ballot to gain shareholder consent for the NCD issuance, increased borrowing limits, and security creation. With sales bookings positioning it as the fifth-largest listed real estate firm, Signature Global is pivoting towards mid-income and premium segments due to rising land costs.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025