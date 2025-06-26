Left Menu

Vertis Infrastructure Trust: A Rebranding Journey of Evolution and Growth

Highways Infrastructure Trust has rebranded itself as Vertis Infrastructure Trust to signify its evolving journey. Since its 2022 listing, Vertis has expanded significantly, now managing Rs 25,000 crore in assets across 27 road projects. The rebranding highlights a forward-thinking approach for future growth and transformation.

Updated: 26-06-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:33 IST
Highways Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment firm, announced its rebranding to Vertis Infrastructure Trust, effective June 18. The new name, derived from the Latin 'verto,' reflects a strategic transformation outlook.

Since its inception in 2022, Vertis has rapidly expanded, multiplying its assets under management to Rs 25,000 crore. Its portfolio boasts 27 operational road projects in nine states, marking the company's substantial growth trajectory.

'This rebranding marks our future-focused journey,' stated Gaurav Chandna, Executive Director and Joint CEO of Vertis Infrastructure Trust, signaling the company's intent for continued advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

