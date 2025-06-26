Left Menu

US Job Market: Employers Hold Steady Amid Economic Cooling

Unemployment benefit claims in the US fell to a low figure last week, signaling stable employment as companies are not significantly cutting jobs. Despite this, hiring has slowed, with businesses reluctant to create new positions, impacting recent college graduates who face a tough job market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:31 IST
US Job Market: Employers Hold Steady Amid Economic Cooling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sign of employment stability, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped last week, according to the Labour Department. Claims decreased by 10,000, reaching a historically low level of 236,000.

The four-week average, used to iron out fluctuations, fell by 750 to 245,000, suggesting that companies are holding onto their workforce. However, separate reports show that hiring remains tepid in what experts are calling a 'no hire, no fire' job market.

Although the overall unemployment rate is low, economic slowdown signs are emerging as employers have added fewer jobs, notably in key sectors like healthcare, hospitality, and government. Recent college graduates are particularly affected, facing the toughest employment landscape in a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025