Delhi's Compassionate Hiring Boosts Sanitation Workforce
Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh announced the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's decision to employ 86 dependents of deceased workers as daily-wage sanitation staff. This initiative supports families who lost loved ones during service. Additionally, 1,460 workers were regularized, and promotions are being expedited to enhance morale.
In a recent announcement, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh revealed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken a compassionate step by hiring 86 dependents of deceased employees as daily-wage sanitation workers in the Environment Management Services Department.
This effort aims to support families affected by the loss of their loved ones while in service. According to Singh, the civic body remains dedicated to the welfare and dignity of its employees.
Furthermore, DEMS committee chairman Sandeep Kapoor highlighted that over the past year, 1,460 sanitation workers have been regularized, and 562 dependents have been appointed on compassionate grounds. Kapoor noted that the corporation is also expediting promotions to boost employees' morale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
