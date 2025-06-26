Left Menu

Kalpataru Ltd's IPO Achieves Over-subscription Success

Kalpataru Ltd's IPO was subscribed 2.26 times on its closing day, attracting bids for over 5.15 crore shares against the 2.28 crore on offer. Institutional buyers led the subscriptions. The funds will help repay debt and are aimed at corporate uses, with a total fresh issue of Rs 1,590 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:09 IST
Kalpataru Ltd's IPO Achieves Over-subscription Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The real estate developer Kalpataru Ltd has witnessed significant investor interest in its initial public offering, which closed with a subscription rate of 2.26 times. The company attracted bids for approximately 5.15 crore shares as opposed to the 2.28 crore available, based on data provided by the National Stock Exchange.

Qualified Institutional Buyers emerged as the lead subscribers, accounting for 3.12 times the share allocation, while non-institutional investors subscribed to 1.31 times their designated portion. Retail Individual Investors showed interest as well, subscribing to 1.29 times their allotted shares.

The Mumbai-based developer had previously raised Rs 708 crore from anchor investors. With a price band set between Rs 387 to Rs 414 per share, Kalpataru aims to utilize the IPO proceeds for debt repayment and other corporate objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025