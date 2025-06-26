Left Menu

Global Trade Surges Amid Tariff Concerns

The WTO reported a strong rise in global goods trade in early 2025, driven by frontloading purchases due to anticipated tariff increases. However, a decline in the export orders index indicates potential weakening in trade growth. The Goods Trade Barometer provides insights into merchandise trade trends.

The World Trade Organisation announced on Thursday a notable increase in global goods trade at the start of 2025, primarily fueled by importers rushing to stock up ahead of expected tariff hikes.

The WTO's Goods Trade Barometer climbed to 103.5, a rise from 102.8 in March, driven by preemptive buying. Nevertheless, the index for new export orders dipped to 97.9, signaling a possible slowdown in trade growth later this year.

This barometer serves as a composite leading indicator, offering real-time data on merchandise trade's path concerning recent trends.

