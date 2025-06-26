BEML Lays Foundation for Cutting-Edge Logistics Hub in Bilaspur
BEML, a leading PSU under the Ministry of Defence, has commenced the construction of a Central Warehousing Centre in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. This facility will serve as a strategic logistic hub, enhancing supply chains and customer service by dispatching critical parts within 24-48 hours, equipped with digital inventory management.
BEML, a prominent Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has initiated the development of a Central Warehousing Centre in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. This state-of-the-art logistics hub aims to optimize the supply chain system while reducing operational costs.
According to statements from BEML, the facility intends to greatly enhance customer service by ensuring the dispatch of essential spare parts within 24 to 48 hours of receiving a request. This advancement is expected to meet the evolving needs of their customers across various sectors.
The Bilaspur warehousing center will feature a fully digitalized, barcode-based inventory management system for real-time tracking and precise material handling, facilitating quicker and more efficient operations. It will significantly bolster BEML's logistics network, serving major clients including subsidiaries of Coal India, SAIL, and NTPC.
