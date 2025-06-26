Emergency Landing: Air India Flight Returns to Kolkata

An Air India aircraft, AI 186, operating on the Vancouver-Kolkata-Delhi route, was forced to return to Kolkata on Thursday following a medical emergency on board.

The flight, carrying 162 passengers and crew, originally landed in Kolkata for a planned technical halt before continuing to Delhi. After 25 minutes of being airborne, a passenger's illness prompted a precautionary landing.

Amid geopolitical challenges requiring route adjustments to bypass Pakistani airspace, the flight made its unscheduled stop at the NSCBI Airport at 6.20 pm. The sick passenger received immediate medical attention upon landing. The aircraft resumed its journey to Delhi at 8.30 pm after deplaning the ill passenger.

