Budget Airlines Score Initial Legal Win Against Spanish Fines

A Spanish court has temporarily halted fines imposed on budget airlines like Ryanair for charging customers for larger cabin bags. The airlines, believing the fines lack merit, argued the policy does not violate consumer rights. This legal pause maintains current practices until a final verdict is reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

A Spanish court ordered a temporary stop to fines imposed on budget airlines, including Ryanair, by the government for charging passengers for larger cabin bags, a practice deemed by the consumer ministry as a rights violation. The airlines successfully appealed the fines, claiming the charges were baseless.

The court's injunction pauses any enforcement of the fines, providing the airlines a reprieve as the case proceeds. Ryanair and Norwegian Air were originally fined 109.6 million euros last year but argued the penalties were unwarranted. They have supported their objection with bank guarantees totaling 111.8 million euros.

The decision has been welcomed by the industry group ALA, which contends the fines infringe on customer choice and disrupt the EU's market. Other airlines, including Vueling and easyJet, were also fined for similar charges, and ALA hopes the ruling will extend to them.

