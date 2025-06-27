Left Menu

Bee Sting Drama: Minister Scindia's Painful Encounter at Train Launch

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, attending a train launch event, was stung by a suspected bee in Madhya Pradesh. Shortly after flagging off the Gwalior-Bengaluru train service, Scindia experienced acute pain and was treated by medical staff. Despite the incident, he continued greeting the public along the route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna(Mp) | Updated: 27-06-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 01:04 IST
Bee Sting Drama: Minister Scindia's Painful Encounter at Train Launch
Scindia
  Country:
  India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia experienced an unexpected encounter with a bee during a significant train launch event in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district. Eyewitnesses reported the sting occurred while the minister was interacting with attendees after alighting from the newly inaugurated Gwalior-Bengaluru express service.

Despite the discomfort, Scindia proceeded to greet the public in Shivpuri and Guna, maintaining his composure throughout the journey. Quick response by his staff ensured medical assistance was provided, as doctors from an accompanying ambulance tended to his injury, captured in a video clip.

The launch, eagerly anticipated, marked the commencement of direct weekly train services between Gwalior and Bengaluru. Joined virtually by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Scindia showed resilience, continuing his duties amidst the minor mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

