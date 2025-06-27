Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Flight data from the Air India disaster in Ahmedabad is now under scrutiny, nearly two weeks after the tragic crash that resulted in 260 fatalities. The civil aviation ministry of India announced that they have accessed crucial black box data, marking a significant step toward grasping the full scope of events leading to the mishap.

The recording devices, including the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, were recovered shortly after the incident. Spearheaded by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and supported by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the investigation aims to determine causative factors and enhance aviation safety.

Insights into engine thrust and emergency power systems of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner form key aspects of the probe. Published reports indicate the aircraft may have been operating on emergency power at the time of the crash. While preliminary findings are anticipated within a month, the global aviation community is watching closely for further developments.