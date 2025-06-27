Left Menu

JSW Paints Expands with Major Stake in Akzo Nobel India

JSW Paints, part of JSW Group, is set to acquire a 74.76% stake in Akzo Nobel India Ltd, known for Dulux paints, from its Dutch promoters for a consideration of Rs 8,986 crore. This strategic move aligns with JSW's expansion into the paint industry, transforming it into a significant player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:28 IST
JSW Paints, a subsidiary of the USD 23 billion JSW Group, has announced a major acquisition on Friday. The company plans to acquire a majority controlling stake in Akzo Nobel India Ltd (ANIL), the maker of the renowned Dulux paints.

They will purchase a 74.76% stake from Dutch promoters such as Imperial Chemical Industries and Akzo Nobel Coatings International BV for Rs 8,986 crore. The acquisition is expected to bolster JSW's position in the Indian decorative paints market.

To finalize the deal, JSW must secure regulatory approvals and successfully complete a mandatory open offer to ANIL's public shareholders. This acquisition aims to capitalize on the strong projected growth within India's paints sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

