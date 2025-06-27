JSW Paints Expands with Major Stake in Akzo Nobel India
JSW Paints, part of JSW Group, is set to acquire a 74.76% stake in Akzo Nobel India Ltd, known for Dulux paints, from its Dutch promoters for a consideration of Rs 8,986 crore. This strategic move aligns with JSW's expansion into the paint industry, transforming it into a significant player.
- Country:
- India
JSW Paints, a subsidiary of the USD 23 billion JSW Group, has announced a major acquisition on Friday. The company plans to acquire a majority controlling stake in Akzo Nobel India Ltd (ANIL), the maker of the renowned Dulux paints.
They will purchase a 74.76% stake from Dutch promoters such as Imperial Chemical Industries and Akzo Nobel Coatings International BV for Rs 8,986 crore. The acquisition is expected to bolster JSW's position in the Indian decorative paints market.
To finalize the deal, JSW must secure regulatory approvals and successfully complete a mandatory open offer to ANIL's public shareholders. This acquisition aims to capitalize on the strong projected growth within India's paints sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diksha Dagar Shines Amidst Fierce Competition at Hulencourt Women’s Open
George Russell Eyes Championship Glory Amidst Intense F1 Competition
Rugby Australia Unveils New Domestic Super Rugby Competition
High Stakes in Ludhiana West: Fierce Competition Intensifies
Katie Boulter Battles Through Heat and Competition at Nottingham Open