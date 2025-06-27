Indian economic strategist Amitabh Kant has joined Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited as a senior advisor. Former NITI Aayog CEO and ex-G20 Sherpa, Kant brings his wealth of knowledge in innovation and sustainable growth to Prem Watsa's Canadian business empire.

Fairfax, known for its investments in property and insurance, sees Kant's addition as a strategic move to capitalize on India's ambitious economic goals. With the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative underway, the company seeks to transform engagements with Fairfax India Holdings Corporation into prosperous ventures in a burgeoning market.

Kant's previous leadership roles, underlined by India's historic rise in ease of business rankings, highlight his formidable capability. His pivotal involvement with campaigns like 'Make in India' and 'Incredible India' underscores his potential to fuse economic prowess with cultural promotion at Fairfax.

(With inputs from agencies.)