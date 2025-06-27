Left Menu

Amitabh Kant Joins Fairfax as Senior Advisor: Boost to 'Viksit Bharat'

Amitabh Kant, ex-CEO of NITI Aayog, has been appointed as senior advisor at Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Known for his strategic expertise in economic development, Kant's role is expected to enhance Fairfax's investment strategies in India. His leadership in national initiatives reflects his proficiency in economic and cultural integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:30 IST
Indian economic strategist Amitabh Kant has joined Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited as a senior advisor. Former NITI Aayog CEO and ex-G20 Sherpa, Kant brings his wealth of knowledge in innovation and sustainable growth to Prem Watsa's Canadian business empire.

Fairfax, known for its investments in property and insurance, sees Kant's addition as a strategic move to capitalize on India's ambitious economic goals. With the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative underway, the company seeks to transform engagements with Fairfax India Holdings Corporation into prosperous ventures in a burgeoning market.

Kant's previous leadership roles, underlined by India's historic rise in ease of business rankings, highlight his formidable capability. His pivotal involvement with campaigns like 'Make in India' and 'Incredible India' underscores his potential to fuse economic prowess with cultural promotion at Fairfax.

(With inputs from agencies.)

