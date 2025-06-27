Left Menu

Trump Touts 'Very Big' Trade Deal with India Amid Bilateral Negotiations

US President Donald Trump announced a potential 'very big' trade deal with India, eliciting criticism from the Congress party which notes India learns crucial decisions from the US. Trade negotiations continue, focusing on tariffs and concessions in agriculture, dairy, and industrial sectors.

  • India

US President Donald Trump has hinted at a 'very big' trade agreement with India, a statement that sparked criticism from the Indian Congress party. The opposition suggested that India often learns of key decisions affecting it from the US, illustrating a diplomatic dynamic that many find troubling.

The comments from Trump coincide with Indian chief negotiator Rajesh Agarwal's visit to Washington to push forward the interim trade pact discussions. Both nations aim to formalize the agreement, with special focus on complex issues surrounding tariffs and sectoral concessions, before the end of the current suspension of US tariffs on July 9.

Negotiation hurdles remain in sectors such as agriculture, dairy, and industrial goods. While the US is advocating for reduced duties on items like electric vehicles and genetically modified crops, India is vying for tariff reductions on textiles, leather, and gem goods. The deal's formation is closely watched as it could redefine economic relationships between these two major players.

