From Arms to Aquaculture: A Revolution in Jharkhand

In eastern Jharkhand, a remarkable transformation is underway as former insurgents exchange arms for aquaculture through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. This central government initiative has played a pivotal role in eradicating the Naxalite presence, marking a significant downturn in regional violence.

Jyothi Lakra, a former Naxalite, now runs a prosperous fish feed mill, reaping substantial profits. The scheme has trained numerous ex-insurgents, like Ishwar Gop, who have found fish farming more lucrative than traditional agriculture. These activities have not only fostered peace but also revived local economies, drastically reducing migration.

Gumla's success highlights how targeted development programs can offer viable economic alternatives, proving essential for broader counter-terrorism efforts. While many districts have been freed from insurgency, challenges remain in areas like West Singhbhum, indicating ongoing work in battling left-wing extremism.

