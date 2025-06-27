From Arms to Aquaculture: A Revolution in Jharkhand
In Jharkhand, former Naxalites are swapping arms for aquaculture through a government scheme that has helped eradicate the Naxalite presence in the area. The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has transformed lives, turning ex-insurgents into successful fish farmers, fostering peace and economic growth in the region.
- Country:
- India
In eastern Jharkhand, a remarkable transformation is underway as former insurgents exchange arms for aquaculture through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. This central government initiative has played a pivotal role in eradicating the Naxalite presence, marking a significant downturn in regional violence.
Jyothi Lakra, a former Naxalite, now runs a prosperous fish feed mill, reaping substantial profits. The scheme has trained numerous ex-insurgents, like Ishwar Gop, who have found fish farming more lucrative than traditional agriculture. These activities have not only fostered peace but also revived local economies, drastically reducing migration.
Gumla's success highlights how targeted development programs can offer viable economic alternatives, proving essential for broader counter-terrorism efforts. While many districts have been freed from insurgency, challenges remain in areas like West Singhbhum, indicating ongoing work in battling left-wing extremism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
