Left Menu

From Arms to Aquaculture: A Revolution in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, former Naxalites are swapping arms for aquaculture through a government scheme that has helped eradicate the Naxalite presence in the area. The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has transformed lives, turning ex-insurgents into successful fish farmers, fostering peace and economic growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumla | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:36 IST
From Arms to Aquaculture: A Revolution in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In eastern Jharkhand, a remarkable transformation is underway as former insurgents exchange arms for aquaculture through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. This central government initiative has played a pivotal role in eradicating the Naxalite presence, marking a significant downturn in regional violence.

Jyothi Lakra, a former Naxalite, now runs a prosperous fish feed mill, reaping substantial profits. The scheme has trained numerous ex-insurgents, like Ishwar Gop, who have found fish farming more lucrative than traditional agriculture. These activities have not only fostered peace but also revived local economies, drastically reducing migration.

Gumla's success highlights how targeted development programs can offer viable economic alternatives, proving essential for broader counter-terrorism efforts. While many districts have been freed from insurgency, challenges remain in areas like West Singhbhum, indicating ongoing work in battling left-wing extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025