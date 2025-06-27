DHL Express Expands with New Service Centre in Bengaluru

DHL Express announced the opening of a new service centre at AISATS Logistics Park in Bengaluru, marking an investment of 3.43 million euros. This facility aims to address the rising shipment volumes from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large firms, driven by Southern India's robust economic growth and global trade engagement.

The centre within the Kempegowda International Airport is equipped with advanced material handling systems designed to facilitate faster and more efficient shipment processing. Spanning 17,900 square feet, the facility incorporates automation technologies like telescopic conveyors and wheel sorters to enhance import and export processes.

The enhancements are projected to reduce shipment processing times and increase throughput capacity, improving DHL's ability to handle current and future volume growth. This development is part of DHL's broader strategy to strengthen its India network and aligns with its Strategy 2030: Accelerating Sustainable Growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)