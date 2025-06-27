Left Menu

DHL Express Expands with New Service Centre in Bengaluru

DHL Express opens a new service centre at AISATS Logistics Park, Bengaluru, investing 3.43 million euros. The facility aims to address increased shipment volumes from SMEs and large enterprises, featuring advanced automation technologies to improve processing efficiency, and aligns with DHL's Strategy 2030 for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:41 IST
DHL Express Expands with New Service Centre in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DHL Express announced the opening of a new service centre at AISATS Logistics Park in Bengaluru, marking an investment of 3.43 million euros. This facility aims to address the rising shipment volumes from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large firms, driven by Southern India's robust economic growth and global trade engagement.

The centre within the Kempegowda International Airport is equipped with advanced material handling systems designed to facilitate faster and more efficient shipment processing. Spanning 17,900 square feet, the facility incorporates automation technologies like telescopic conveyors and wheel sorters to enhance import and export processes.

The enhancements are projected to reduce shipment processing times and increase throughput capacity, improving DHL's ability to handle current and future volume growth. This development is part of DHL's broader strategy to strengthen its India network and aligns with its Strategy 2030: Accelerating Sustainable Growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025