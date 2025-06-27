Left Menu

Turbulence in Emerging Markets: Currencies and Stocks Poised for Gains

Emerging market currencies and stocks experienced gains as investors anticipated a U.S. inflation report and monitored developments in tariff negotiations. A potential dovish shift in U.S. monetary policy and trade deals with China and India added to a positive outlook, despite concerns over global economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market currencies and stocks edged up on Friday, concluding the week on a positive note. Investors are keenly awaiting the U.S. inflation report and keeping an eye on developments in U.S. tariff negotiations.

The dollar index decreased by 0.2%, hitting levels last observed in February 2022. Market players anticipate a softer stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve on monetary policy, following speculations about President Trump contemplating changing the Fed chair prematurely.

Meanwhile, the U.S. finalized a trade agreement with China and reached a deal to expedite rare earth exports, signaling potential forthcoming deals, especially with India, as EU leaders review new U.S. trade proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

