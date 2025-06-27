Turbulence in Emerging Markets: Currencies and Stocks Poised for Gains
Emerging market currencies and stocks experienced gains as investors anticipated a U.S. inflation report and monitored developments in tariff negotiations. A potential dovish shift in U.S. monetary policy and trade deals with China and India added to a positive outlook, despite concerns over global economic growth.
Emerging market currencies and stocks edged up on Friday, concluding the week on a positive note. Investors are keenly awaiting the U.S. inflation report and keeping an eye on developments in U.S. tariff negotiations.
The dollar index decreased by 0.2%, hitting levels last observed in February 2022. Market players anticipate a softer stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve on monetary policy, following speculations about President Trump contemplating changing the Fed chair prematurely.
Meanwhile, the U.S. finalized a trade agreement with China and reached a deal to expedite rare earth exports, signaling potential forthcoming deals, especially with India, as EU leaders review new U.S. trade proposals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
