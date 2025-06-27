Adani Group Leaps Ahead: Fastest-Growing Indian Brand in 2025
Adani Group has been named the fastest-growing Indian brand, significantly increasing its brand value by USD 2.91 billion since last year, as revealed by Brand Finance's 2025 rankings. This marks Adani’s climb from 16th to 13th in the top Indian brands, driven by a robust focus on infrastructure and sustainability.
- Country:
- India
Adani Group has soared as the fastest-growing Indian brand, according to Brand Finance's 2025 rankings, with a remarkable USD 2.91 billion rise in brand value over the past year. The company's aggressive integration of infrastructure and sustainability goals has fueled its leap from the 16th to the 13th spot among India's top brands.
Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation consultancy, highlighted the factors behind this growth, including Adani's strategic clarity and commitment to sustainable expansion. With the Indian economy positioned for growth amid global uncertainties, the nation's premier brands are poised to leverage burgeoning opportunities.
Tata Group retains its position as the most valuable Indian brand, while Infosys and HDFC Group maintain strong positions in the IT services and financial sectors, respectively. Taj Hotels continues to dazzle, remaining India's strongest brand through its premium offerings and international reach.
