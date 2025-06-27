Left Menu

Adani Group Leaps Ahead: Fastest-Growing Indian Brand in 2025

Adani Group has been named the fastest-growing Indian brand, significantly increasing its brand value by USD 2.91 billion since last year, as revealed by Brand Finance's 2025 rankings. This marks Adani’s climb from 16th to 13th in the top Indian brands, driven by a robust focus on infrastructure and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:06 IST
Adani Group Leaps Ahead: Fastest-Growing Indian Brand in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group has soared as the fastest-growing Indian brand, according to Brand Finance's 2025 rankings, with a remarkable USD 2.91 billion rise in brand value over the past year. The company's aggressive integration of infrastructure and sustainability goals has fueled its leap from the 16th to the 13th spot among India's top brands.

Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation consultancy, highlighted the factors behind this growth, including Adani's strategic clarity and commitment to sustainable expansion. With the Indian economy positioned for growth amid global uncertainties, the nation's premier brands are poised to leverage burgeoning opportunities.

Tata Group retains its position as the most valuable Indian brand, while Infosys and HDFC Group maintain strong positions in the IT services and financial sectors, respectively. Taj Hotels continues to dazzle, remaining India's strongest brand through its premium offerings and international reach.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025