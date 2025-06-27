NHAI's Rajmargyatra App Revolutionizes Toll Info and Route Planning

In a significant development for Indian motorists, the NHAI's Rajmargyatra app is set to introduce a new update next month, aimed at helping users identify the cheapest toll routes between two locations. A senior government official revealed this advancement, emphasizing its potential to transform travel plans significantly.

The application, which already offers detailed national highway information and a robust grievance redressal system, exemplifies the Indian government's commitment to improving road travel efficiency. Chief Product Officer Amrit Singha noted that the app could optimize trips between Delhi and Lucknow by suggesting routes with the lowest tolls among available options.

In related developments, infrastructure enhancements are underway, including the opening of a new access-controlled stretch between Bandikui and Jaipur, built at a cost of Rs 1,368 crore. This route is expected to alleviate the burden on existing highways and slash travel times from Delhi to Jaipur, promising considerable benefits for daily commuters and long-distance travelers alike.