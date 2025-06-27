Left Menu

Railway Ministry Announces Reforms in Train Controller Recruitment

The railway ministry plans to fill 60% of train controller positions through direct recruitment via the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Reforms will address past challenges by recruiting quality candidates directly, improving operations. The remaining vacancies will follow departmental promotions or Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations (LDCE).

The railway ministry is set to revamp its hiring process for train controllers by filling 60% of positions through direct recruitment, with the assistance of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). This initiative is part of extensive reforms aimed at bolstering the talent pool within the control department.

These changes come after recruitment was halted in 2017 and the department became a fallback option for medically de-categorized staff. With the new strategy, the ministry aims to attract skilled candidates directly, ultimately enhancing the efficiency of train operations.

The remaining 40% of vacancies will be addressed through promotions or Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations (LDCE). The ministry has emphasized the importance of aptitude and psychometric testing, along with mandatory year-long training for new recruits to ensure high standards.

