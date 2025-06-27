India Secures Textile Industry in US Trade Talks

The Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal affirmed the government's commitment to defending the interests of India's textile and apparel sector amid trade talks with the United States, industry bodies reported.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri, alongside TEXPROCIL Chairman Vijay Agarwal, conveyed key concerns over proposed tariffs to Minister Goyal. He assured them of efforts to protect labor-intensive sectors within the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

The councils warned against the potential impact of the US imposing an additional 26 percent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, which could severely affect textile exports and employment. Negotiations are ongoing as India's officials meet in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)