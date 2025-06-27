Left Menu

India Secures Textile Industry in US Trade Talks

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has reassured industry leaders that the government will safeguard India's textile sector in ongoing trade negotiations with the US. The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and TEXPROCIL raised concerns over potential tariffs, which could impact exports and jobs in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:16 IST
The Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal affirmed the government's commitment to defending the interests of India's textile and apparel sector amid trade talks with the United States, industry bodies reported.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri, alongside TEXPROCIL Chairman Vijay Agarwal, conveyed key concerns over proposed tariffs to Minister Goyal. He assured them of efforts to protect labor-intensive sectors within the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

The councils warned against the potential impact of the US imposing an additional 26 percent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, which could severely affect textile exports and employment. Negotiations are ongoing as India's officials meet in Washington.

