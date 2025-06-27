Left Menu

Adani Group’s Brand Valuation Surges by 82%, Tops Growth Chart in India

The Adani Group has achieved an impressive 82% growth in brand valuation, according to Brand Finance's 2025 rankings. The group's brand value surged from USD 3.55 billion in 2024 to USD 6.46 billion in 2025. This growth underscores Adani's strategic clarity and commitment to sustainable development, raising its rank among India's top brands.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group, renowned for its significant impact across various sectors, now stands as the fastest-growing brand in India. According to the 2025 rankings by Brand Finance, Adani's brand valuation has soared by an astonishing 82%, reaching USD 6.46 billion, a leap from USD 3.55 billion in the previous year.

This remarkable growth has allowed Adani to ascend from Rank 16 to Rank 13 among India's most valuable brands. The substantial increase in brand value not only signifies strategic clarity and resilience but also highlights Adani's commitment to sustainable growth and development.

Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation consultancy based in London, emphasizes several factors in its annual rankings, such as the Brand Strength Index and Forecast Revenues. Alex Haigh, Brand Finance's MD for Asia Pacific, attributed Adani's rise to its robust financial performance and high brand equity scores, coupled with its investments in integrated infrastructure and renewable energy sectors.

