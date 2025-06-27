Left Menu

Tariffs Tangle: U.S. Consumer Spending Takes a Hit in May

U.S. consumer spending unexpectedly declined in May, influenced by earlier tariff-related purchasing and stable inflation. The Commerce Department's report showed a 0.1% drop, with a notable decrease in durable goods spending including motor vehicles. Services spending saw a modest rise. The Fed remains cautious on future interest rate adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:01 IST
Tariffs Tangle: U.S. Consumer Spending Takes a Hit in May
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn, U.S. consumer spending saw a decline in May, as the initial rush to purchase goods ahead of impending tariffs dissipated. According to the Commerce Department, while inflation held a steady pace, this dip in consumer expenditure is unlikely to sway the Federal Reserve's immediate monetary policy decisions.

Consumer spending, a vital component of the economy, fell by 0.1% last month after a slight rise in April. The unexpected drop, largely due to reduced expenditure on durable goods like motor vehicles and non-durable items like gasoline, contrasts with analysts' expectations of a small increase. Spending on services grew by a marginal 0.1%, held back by decreases in accommodation, dining, and transport services, while housing and healthcare saw some increments.

While the dollar remained steady, U.S. Treasury yields increased, and stock markets opened higher despite the data. The broader economic landscape continues to be affected by tariff uncertainties, but economists anticipate that inflation might accelerate starting with June's consumer price data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025