Remsons Automotive Secures Major Deals and Strengthens Global Presence
Remsons Automotive has secured an Rs 80 crore order from Ford Otosan and formed a tech partnership with ASUS Brazil. Recent actions include contracts with Stellantis NV and Tata Motors and strategic acquisitions and joint ventures globally, expanding their market presence and technological advancements.
- Country:
- India
Remsons Automotive announced a significant milestone on Friday, securing an Rs 80 crore purchase order from Ford Otosan for spare wheel winches. The company, a step-down subsidiary of Remsons Industries, also declared a strategic technology partnership with AUSUS Automotive Systems do Brasil LTDA, targeting support for Brazilian OEMs.
This collaboration marks a pivotal move for Remsons, highlighting its commitment to technological growth in the Brazilian market. The news follows a string of strategic successes, including a substantial Rs 300 crore, 7-year contract with Stellantis NV, parent of Jeep, Fiat, and Peugeot, and a Rs 30 crore deal with Tata Motors earlier this year for similar products.
Expanding beyond the automotive sector, Remsons has made significant acquisitions, including BEE Lighting UK and Magal Cables UK, enhancing control cables and pedal systems. The company also invested in EV ventures like Astro Motors and formed strategic partnerships globally, notably in Poland and Turkey, fortifying its competitive edge in multiple sectors.
