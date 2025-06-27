Left Menu

India Tightens Import Restrictions on Bangladeshi Jute Items

India has placed a ban on importing certain jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh through land routes, allowing only maritime imports via Nhava Sheva seaport. This move follows earlier restrictions on goods like readymade garments. The restricted items include jute products, flax yarn, and woven fabric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:21 IST
India Tightens Import Restrictions on Bangladeshi Jute Items
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has escalated its trade restrictions by banning the import of specific jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh via land routes, as announced on Friday.

According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), these imports will now be strictly processed through the Nhava Sheva seaport.

This enforcement comes after the May 17 implementation of import port restrictions on a broader range of goods, including readymade garments and processed food items from Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025