India Tightens Import Restrictions on Bangladeshi Jute Items

India has escalated its trade restrictions by banning the import of specific jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh via land routes, as announced on Friday.

According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), these imports will now be strictly processed through the Nhava Sheva seaport.

This enforcement comes after the May 17 implementation of import port restrictions on a broader range of goods, including readymade garments and processed food items from Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)