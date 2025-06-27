India Tightens Import Restrictions on Bangladeshi Jute Items
India has placed a ban on importing certain jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh through land routes, allowing only maritime imports via Nhava Sheva seaport. This move follows earlier restrictions on goods like readymade garments. The restricted items include jute products, flax yarn, and woven fabric.
India has escalated its trade restrictions by banning the import of specific jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh via land routes, as announced on Friday.
According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), these imports will now be strictly processed through the Nhava Sheva seaport.
This enforcement comes after the May 17 implementation of import port restrictions on a broader range of goods, including readymade garments and processed food items from Bangladesh.
