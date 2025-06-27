Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's RISE Conclave Sparks Industrial Transformation in Ratlam

The RISE Conclave in Ratlam announced significant investment proposals amounting to Rs 30,402 crore, promising to generate employment for 35,520 individuals. The event aims to position Ratlam as a national industrial hub. Notable investments include SRF's Rs 9,200 crore proposal and a major focus on MSMEs and renewable energy initiatives.

The Regional Industry Skill and Employment (RISE) Conclave, held in Ratlam on Friday, marked a significant milestone with investment proposals worth Rs 30,402 crore. These investments are anticipated to generate employment for 35,520 people, according to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The initiative aims to elevate Ratlam into a major industrial hub not just for Madhya Pradesh but nationwide. During the conclave, significant financial assistance amounting to Rs 694 crore was extended to 1,020 industrial units. Additionally, 147 units with a publicized investment of Rs 1,674 crore were inaugurated or laid the foundation stone.

Prominent investment announcements came from SRF, Jakson Group, Oriana Power, and Ostwal Group, totaling several thousands of crores. Plans include launching a new industrial area in Mandsaur, allocations for MSME land, and environmental subsidies. Infrastructure developments like an astro-turf hockey facility and an airstrip are also underway, underpinning Ratlam's growing connectivity and industrial potential.

