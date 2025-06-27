Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Egypt Claims 19 Lives: Urgent Calls for Safety Measures

In Egypt, a tragic collision between a truck and a microbus killed 19 people on a road in Ashmoun. Only three survived. Compensation initiatives have been announced, and an investigation into the crash's cause is underway, highlighting the need for improved transportation safety in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:54 IST
Tragic Collision in Egypt Claims 19 Lives: Urgent Calls for Safety Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A deadly collision between a truck and a microbus in Egypt's Ashmoun city claimed 19 lives and left three injured, as reported by the Labour Ministry. The microbus, carrying workers, was headed towards their workplace when the tragedy occurred.

The casualties have been transferred to General Ashmoun hospital, with Labour Minister Mohamed Gebran announcing financial compensation for victims' families. Families of the deceased will receive up to 200,000 Egyptian pounds, while each injured person will be compensated with 20,000 pounds.

With Menoufia governor Ibrahim Abu Leimon highlighting the urgent need to reassess regional road safety measures, an investigation into the crash's cause is underway. Egypt's poor transportation safety record, exacerbated by speeding, inadequate roads, and lax law enforcement, is under scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025