Tragic Collision in Egypt Claims 19 Lives: Urgent Calls for Safety Measures

A deadly collision between a truck and a microbus in Egypt's Ashmoun city claimed 19 lives and left three injured, as reported by the Labour Ministry. The microbus, carrying workers, was headed towards their workplace when the tragedy occurred.

The casualties have been transferred to General Ashmoun hospital, with Labour Minister Mohamed Gebran announcing financial compensation for victims' families. Families of the deceased will receive up to 200,000 Egyptian pounds, while each injured person will be compensated with 20,000 pounds.

With Menoufia governor Ibrahim Abu Leimon highlighting the urgent need to reassess regional road safety measures, an investigation into the crash's cause is underway. Egypt's poor transportation safety record, exacerbated by speeding, inadequate roads, and lax law enforcement, is under scrutiny.