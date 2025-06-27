Left Menu

Boosting Connectivity: Flyover and Metro Line 5 Transform Bhiwandi's Transit

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a flyover parallel to metro Line 5 and its extension to improve Bhiwandi's connectivity. This development, along with road widening, aims to alleviate traffic issues and enhance transportation, crucial for the area’s growing population and logistics sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:09 IST
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled ambitious infrastructure plans aimed at transforming Bhiwandi's transport landscape. A flyover is to be constructed alongside the existing Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan underground metro rail Line 5, set to ease traffic congestion significantly, officials reported on Friday.

Moreover, the metro Line 5 project will be extended beyond Kalyan to Ulhasnagar and further to Chikhloli near Ambernath, enhancing connectivity for residents in these rapidly growing urban sectors, according to officials. This move is expected to expedite Bhiwandi's development momentum by integrating the metro with new road and flyover projects.

The Kalyan-Bhiwandi Metro Line, part of a strategic effort to tackle the transport needs of Bhiwandi's burgeoning population and logistics sector, is anticipated to provide a substantial upgrade to public transport infrastructure. The CM assured the community that funding shortages will not impede the execution of these vital projects.

