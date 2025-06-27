Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny: Parliamentary Panel to Hold Crucial Meeting

Amid a tragic Air India crash that resulted in 270 fatalities, a parliamentary panel is set to convene and review the safety protocols of the country's aviation sector.

The session, spearheaded by JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, will include discussions with the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on July 8.

The proceedings are part of a broader effort to reassess and enhance aviation safety protocols, as an investigation into the accident continues, with stakeholder engagement planned for upcoming days.