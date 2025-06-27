Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny: Parliamentary Panel to Hold Crucial Meeting
In the wake of a tragic Air India crash claiming 270 lives, a parliamentary panel will convene to discuss the safety of the nation's aviation sector. The meeting, led by JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, will involve the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Amid a tragic Air India crash that resulted in 270 fatalities, a parliamentary panel is set to convene and review the safety protocols of the country's aviation sector.
The session, spearheaded by JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, will include discussions with the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on July 8.
The proceedings are part of a broader effort to reassess and enhance aviation safety protocols, as an investigation into the accident continues, with stakeholder engagement planned for upcoming days.
