Left Menu

Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny: Parliamentary Panel to Hold Crucial Meeting

In the wake of a tragic Air India crash claiming 270 lives, a parliamentary panel will convene to discuss the safety of the nation's aviation sector. The meeting, led by JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, will involve the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:16 IST
Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny: Parliamentary Panel to Hold Crucial Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a tragic Air India crash that resulted in 270 fatalities, a parliamentary panel is set to convene and review the safety protocols of the country's aviation sector.

The session, spearheaded by JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, will include discussions with the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on July 8.

The proceedings are part of a broader effort to reassess and enhance aviation safety protocols, as an investigation into the accident continues, with stakeholder engagement planned for upcoming days.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025