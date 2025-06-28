Oberoi Realty Shines Among India's Best Workplaces 2025

Oberoi Realty, a leading real estate development company, has been ranked 74th in India's Top 100 Best Companies to Work For 2025 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's strong commitment to fostering a workplace culture that promotes trust, growth, and employee wellbeing.

With a focus on creating a high-trust, high-performance environment, Oberoi Realty prioritizes the health, wellbeing, and success of its employees through comprehensive programs like parental insurance, fitness sessions, mental health support, and leadership development. This people-first philosophy is central to the company's approach to creating empowering employee experiences.

Oberoi Realty's innovative practices, distinctive design ethos, and quality finishes have cemented its reputation as a premium brand in the real estate sector. Garnering acclaim across more than 10 industries, the company continues to set benchmarks in workplace culture and employee engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)