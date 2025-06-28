Oberoi Realty Shines Among India's Best Workplaces 2025
Oberoi Realty has achieved significant recognition by ranking 74th among India’s Top 100 Best Companies to Work For 2025 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This accolade highlights the company’s dedication to fostering a high-trust, high-performance environment that promotes employee growth and wellbeing across multiple industries.
- Country:
- India
Oberoi Realty, a leading real estate development company, has been ranked 74th in India's Top 100 Best Companies to Work For 2025 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's strong commitment to fostering a workplace culture that promotes trust, growth, and employee wellbeing.
With a focus on creating a high-trust, high-performance environment, Oberoi Realty prioritizes the health, wellbeing, and success of its employees through comprehensive programs like parental insurance, fitness sessions, mental health support, and leadership development. This people-first philosophy is central to the company's approach to creating empowering employee experiences.
Oberoi Realty's innovative practices, distinctive design ethos, and quality finishes have cemented its reputation as a premium brand in the real estate sector. Garnering acclaim across more than 10 industries, the company continues to set benchmarks in workplace culture and employee engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Cultural Luminary: Sundeep Bhutoria Joins Victoria Memorial Hall's Board of Trustees
We have historic friendship, trust in ties: Cyprus Prez on India-Cyprus ties.
Public trust, not tech, is biggest barrier to smart city success in Mediterranean
Mutual trust in democracy, rule of law form strong foundation of our ties, PM Modi on India-Cyprus relationship.
Rebuilding Trust: Air India Faces Tragedy as a Catalyst for Change