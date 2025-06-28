Left Menu

Chef Nazrul Molla: Redefining Indian Cuisine Beyond Borders

Chef Nazrul Molla is transforming global perceptions of Indian cuisine by introducing lesser-known regional dishes at Bangkok's Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology. Through sophisticated, authentic presentations, he aims to educate diners about the cultural stories behind each dish, moving beyond stereotypical Indian food offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:35 IST
Chef Nazrul Molla: Redefining Indian Cuisine Beyond Borders
Indian Food Gets a Regional Revival on Chef Nazrul Molla's Global Menu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious culinary journey, Chef Nazrul Molla is reinventing the global narrative of Indian cuisine from his base at Bangkok's Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology. Long defined by simple staples like samosas and butter chicken, Indian food is getting a fresh makeover on the international stage.

Chef Molla, who has worked in Michelin-starred settings such as Masti in Dubai and Rasoi by Vineet in Geneva, is introducing diners to a variety of authentic regional dishes. With offerings like Junglee Maas and Bamboo Shoot Pork from Assam, he aims to take patrons beyond their familiar culinary comfort zones.

His approach melds authenticity with sophistication, turning traditional techniques into culinary art. His dedication extends beyond cooking, as he mentors budding chefs to appreciate the richness and diversity of Indian cuisine. Looking ahead, Molla hopes to further enlighten the world through special dining experiences that emphasize Indian food as both a cultural and artistic endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025