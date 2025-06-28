Chef Nazrul Molla: Redefining Indian Cuisine Beyond Borders

In an ambitious culinary journey, Chef Nazrul Molla is reinventing the global narrative of Indian cuisine from his base at Bangkok's Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology. Long defined by simple staples like samosas and butter chicken, Indian food is getting a fresh makeover on the international stage.

Chef Molla, who has worked in Michelin-starred settings such as Masti in Dubai and Rasoi by Vineet in Geneva, is introducing diners to a variety of authentic regional dishes. With offerings like Junglee Maas and Bamboo Shoot Pork from Assam, he aims to take patrons beyond their familiar culinary comfort zones.

His approach melds authenticity with sophistication, turning traditional techniques into culinary art. His dedication extends beyond cooking, as he mentors budding chefs to appreciate the richness and diversity of Indian cuisine. Looking ahead, Molla hopes to further enlighten the world through special dining experiences that emphasize Indian food as both a cultural and artistic endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)