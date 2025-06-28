Left Menu

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd Eyes Rs 550 Crore IPO

Haryana's Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd aims to raise Rs 550 crore via an IPO. The IPO is a fresh equity share issue. The company, a significant basmati rice exporter, ranks third among peers. Proceeds will support working capital and corporate purposes. Listed plans on BSE and NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:01 IST
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd Eyes Rs 550 Crore IPO
  • Country:
  • India

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd, a basmati rice exporter from Haryana, has submitted preliminary filings with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate a Rs 550 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO will be a complete fresh equity sale, aiming to enhance the company's financial capabilities. The firm also seeks an additional Rs 50 crore in a pre-IPO phase, which could reduce the fresh issue's size.

Proceeds are earmarked for working capital and corporate expenses. The company plans listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, with Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services as lead managers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025