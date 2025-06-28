Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd Eyes Rs 550 Crore IPO
Haryana's Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd aims to raise Rs 550 crore via an IPO. The IPO is a fresh equity share issue. The company, a significant basmati rice exporter, ranks third among peers. Proceeds will support working capital and corporate purposes. Listed plans on BSE and NSE.
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd, a basmati rice exporter from Haryana, has submitted preliminary filings with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate a Rs 550 crore initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO will be a complete fresh equity sale, aiming to enhance the company's financial capabilities. The firm also seeks an additional Rs 50 crore in a pre-IPO phase, which could reduce the fresh issue's size.
Proceeds are earmarked for working capital and corporate expenses. The company plans listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, with Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services as lead managers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
