Save Earth Mission's Global Vision: From Local Success to Worldwide Impact

Save Earth Mission's historic initiative planted 500,000 trees in an hour, attracting international acclaim. Now, the mission is set to launch its global strategy to plant 30 billion trees by 2040 during an event on July 3, 2025, in Ahmedabad, India. The event promises collaborations and unified global commitment.

"From Guinness World Record to Global Climate Leadership: Save Earth Mission's Next Big Leap". Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Save Earth Mission, renowned for setting a Guinness World Record by planting over 500,000 trees in just one hour, is set to extend its groundbreaking initiatives onto the global stage. Under the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' the mission has inspired a worldwide climate movement and achieved recognition across prestigious media outlets.

Building on its domestic success, the organization has announced its most ambitious event yet: the 'Save Earth Mission Global Vision Unveiling.' Slated for July 3, 2025, in Ahmedabad, India, this event will reveal the mission's comprehensive strategy to plant 30 billion trees by 2040, targeting net zero carbon emissions. International delegates will strategize on country-specific plantation projects and formalize new collaborations.

This global endeavor underscores Ahmedabad's selection as the host city, following widespread community voting over cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai. 'This event marks a unifying moment in global climate efforts,' said Sandeep Choudhary, President of Save Earth Mission's India Chapter. The gathering will feature keynotes, cultural performances, and a global commitment to ecological restoration, reflecting a pivotal shift from promises to tangible environmental actions.

