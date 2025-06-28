Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal: Clarifications Demanded Amidst 'Very Big' Claims

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has urged the government to clarify claims by US President Donald Trump about an imminent 'very big' India-US trade deal. Sharma insists that the trade agreement should benefit both nations, ensuring India upholds its national interests and engages further with global trading communities.

In a recent development, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has called upon the Indian government to address and clarify the statements made by US President Donald Trump regarding a prospective 'very big' trade deal with India. Emphasizing transparency, Sharma urged the government to engage opposition leaders in discussions about this significant international agreement.

As a former commerce minister, Sharma expressed concerns that the trade deal should not be suboptimal or agreed under pressure, but rather beneficial for both nations. He highlighted the importance of protecting India's national interests and maintaining commitments to a multilateral trade system, including WTO agreements.

Trump's remarks indicate substantial progress towards a bilateral trade agreement, with talks already underway spearheaded by Indian chief negotiator Rajesh Agarwal in Washington. The agreement aims to enhance bilateral trade significantly by 2030, though concerns voiced by other Congress leaders suggest deeper inspection of this potential 'very big' deal is needed.

