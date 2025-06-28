Connectivity Restored: Assam Overcomes Landslides
Rail and road connectivity to southern Assam, disrupted by landslides in the Dima Hasao district, will be restored by Sunday, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. NHAI has improved road diversions, with a joint inspection planned. Rail services are expected to resume by noon on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, rail and road connectivity to southern Assam, disrupted by landslides in the Dima Hasao district, is expected to be restored by Sunday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the efforts, highlighting ongoing work to ensure timely restoration.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully improved diversions along the under-construction greenfield four-lane road near Haflong. Starting from tomorrow, light motor vehicles (LMVs) and ambulances will be permitted on this alternative route, said Sarma on social media platform X.
A joint inspection by the District Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police is on the agenda to oversee the progress. Rail connectivity is projected to resume by Sunday noon, with work proceeding round-the-clock to achieve this target. 'We are committed to restoring connectivity at the earliest,' reiterated the Chief Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Resolution of (conflicts) through dialogue and restoration of peace is call of humanity: PM Modi.
Caribbean coral reefs show signs of revival through strategic restoration techniques
Farooq Abdullah Demands Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood
NHAI Takes Action to Tackle Highway Flooding This Monsoon
Rail Restoration on Fast Track Amid Landslide Challenges in Northeast India