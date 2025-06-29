Debate Over Maharashtra's New Deputy Regional Transport Offices Amidst Digital Shift

The Maharashtra government's initiative to establish ten new Deputy Regional Transport Offices over the past two years has sparked criticism amidst a digital shift towards online services. Critics argue that the expansion contradicts the push for e-governance, as 77% of RTO services are now available online.

Despite a standing Government Resolution, which discourages new RTO offices unless a district is divided, the state has proceeded with this expansion. Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar defended the move, stating that these guidelines are flexible and require chief minister approval.

While critics highlight the political motives and infrastructure limitations of the expansion, officials cite the rural population's needs as driving factors. The decision was justified by the long distances rural residents travel to access RTO services, despite a notable manpower shortage within the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)