West Bengal's Green Transit Expansion: 350 CNG Buses to Hit the Roads

The West Bengal Transport Department is making strides toward a greener public transit system by planning to procure approximately 350 CNG buses, a senior official revealed. This decision is part of an effort to reduce carbon footprints.

Additionally, a proposal to acquire 25 new electric buses is under review, despite rumors suggesting the phasing out of electric buses due to high maintenance costs and other challenges. The department remains committed to both initiatives to curb air pollution.

Currently, 80 electric buses operate across the state, although they face challenges like costly battery replacements. Enhanced infrastructure is needed to support the new CNG fleet. The Transport Minister was unavailable for comments.

