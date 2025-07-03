Left Menu

West Bengal's Green Transit Expansion: 350 CNG Buses to Hit the Roads

The West Bengal Transport Department plans to introduce 350 CNG buses to its public transport fleet. Despite concerns, the department is not phasing out electric buses and is considering acquiring 25 more. This initiative aims to balance air pollution reduction with practical challenges like battery issues and CNG fuel availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Transport Department is making strides toward a greener public transit system by planning to procure approximately 350 CNG buses, a senior official revealed. This decision is part of an effort to reduce carbon footprints.

Additionally, a proposal to acquire 25 new electric buses is under review, despite rumors suggesting the phasing out of electric buses due to high maintenance costs and other challenges. The department remains committed to both initiatives to curb air pollution.

Currently, 80 electric buses operate across the state, although they face challenges like costly battery replacements. Enhanced infrastructure is needed to support the new CNG fleet. The Transport Minister was unavailable for comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

